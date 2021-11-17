Trump Warns McConnell, RINOs: Don't Help Dems With Debt Ceiling, Social Spending

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., not to assist Democrats in raising the debt ceiling and promised he would never endorse a Republican who votes for President Joe Biden's "Dream of Communism Bill."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Tuesday that she would run out of maneuvering room to avoid the nation's first-ever default soon after Dec. 15. That came after McConnell and 10 other Senate Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats on Oct. 7 to end debate on a short-term debt limit extension — something with which Trump takes issue.

"When the Broken Old Crow, Mitch McConnell, agreed to a two-month extension, he allowed the Democrats to get their act together and pass the $1.2 Trillion 'Non-Infrastructure' Green New Deal Bill, which is a disaster for America in that only 11% of the money will be spent on REAL Infrastructure, with most being spent on Green New Deal nonsense, with big tax increases," Trump said Wednesday in a lengthy statement released by his Save America PAC.

"Its actual cost is over $2 Trillion, but the bigger disaster is yet to come in the next, much larger version of the Green New Deal, which some people say will be $5 Trillion."

Trump blamed McConnell's "incompetence" for Biden getting an infrastructure bill passed, and the former president is worried the leader and GOP colleagues will repeat their mistakes with Democrats' social spending and climate legislation.

"This is what happens when you allow a guy who lost an Election to take over the Office of the President. He obviously had no mandate, but they’re changing our Country and everything it stands for," Trump said.

"Mitch McConnell couldn’t stop the first Bill so 19 Senators, including himself, joined in. That’s what he does — if you can’t beat them, join them. If he wasn’t so stupid and didn’t give the two-month extension, he could have stopped it all. Now he and his RINO friends will allow a much bigger and far worse Bill to pass, ruining our Country while giving the Democrats a great political lift, all at the same time."

Biden and fellow progressives are hoping to pass massive legislation they've labeled "Build Back Better." Trump says McConnell can, and should, stop the Democrats or resign as Senate GOP leader.

"This is the Broken Old Crow's fault. He could have won it all using the Debt Ceiling — they were ready to fold. Now the Democrats have a big victory and the wind at their back," Trump continued. "McConnell is a fool and he damn well better stop their 'Dream of Communism Bill' and keep his Senators in line, or he should resign now, something he should have done a long time ago.

"Use the Debt Ceiling like it should have been used, you Old Broken Crow, to do so would hurt our Country far less than this horrible Bill. Any Republican in the House or Senate who votes for this Bill will never ever get a Trump Endorsement."

The former president also said Americans, with the help of the mainstream media, have moved on from some of Biden’s failures — though there's one people can't escape.

"People, with the help of the Fake News Media, have already forgotten about the horrendous Afghanistan withdrawal, an economy and jobs that are in shambles, and so many other things," Trump said. "The good news is, they can’t forget about Inflation because it’s hitting them right in the face."