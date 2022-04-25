×
Judge to Consider Whether Trump Should Be Held in Contempt

donald trump speaks at a rally
Former President Donald Trump makes a speech during a rally in Delaware, Ohio, on April 23. (AP)

By    |   Monday, 25 April 2022 07:52 AM

A New York judge on Monday will consider whether to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt for violating a court order that he comply with a subpoena regarding the state attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices, The Hill reported.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, D-N.Y, earlier this month asked a state judge to hold Trump in contempt of court for not turning over documents she subpoenaed for her civil probe into the former president's business practices.

James asked that Trump be fined $10,000 a day until he complies.

On Wednesday, an attorney for Trump argued that the contempt order against the former president had no merit, since none of his personal financial documents have been subpoenaed by James' office.

"After conducting a diligent search and review, Respondent's counsel determined that Respondent was not in possession of any documents responsive to the Subpoena and that all potentially responsive documents were in the possession, custody or control of the Trump Organization," attorney Alina Habba wrote, The Hill reported.

James' civil probe is running parallel to a Manhattan district attorney investigation that has resulted in the indictment of the Trump Organization's chief financial officer.

James has said that her investigation is focusing on whether the Trump Organization inflated the value of its assets over the years for financial gain.

New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron in February ordered Trump to provide both documents and testimony to the attorney general's office.

