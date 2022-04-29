Biden's Latest Gaffe: US Will 'Accommodate' Russian Oligarchs

President Joe Biden on Thursday again confused listeners, saying the U.S. would "accommodate" Russian oligarchs.

"I'm also sending to Congress a comprehensive package that will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their ill-begotten gains," Biden said during a press conference at the White House.

"Ha. We're going to 'accommodate' them. We are going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes and other ill-begotten gains …"

Biden's latest confused utterance quickly drew criticism and concern across social media.

"Alarming," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., tweeted with a video clip showing Biden's comments.

"Imagine the media meltdown if a Republican politician said something like this," tweeted Christina Pushaw, spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

"To the person who typed the word 'Kleptocracy' into Biden's teleprompter ... is this your first day on the job???" podcast host Keith Malinak tweeted.

"Bold moves from the White House using 'kleptocracy' in a Biden speech," Republican National Committee Press Secretary Emma Vaughn tweeted.

"China is laughing at us," Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., tweeted.

The 79-year-old Biden, the oldest man sworn in as president, has become known for his gaffes. Recent ones included:

After a nearly 40-minute address at North Carolina's Agriculture and Technical State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, on April 14, Biden turned to his right with his outstretched hand in a handshake position despite no one being there to shake it.

During the commissioning ceremony of the USS Delaware on April 2, the president referred to first lady Dr. Jill Biden as the then-vice president under the Obama presidency — at a time when he was the vice president.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has said Biden's "verbal miscues" strengthen the confidence of our enemies.

"President Biden's verbal miscues & mistakes aren't just embarrassing gaffes. They are damaging the confidence of our allies & bolstering the confidence of our adversaries," Rubio tweeted March 29.