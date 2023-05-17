×
Tags: premise poll | donald trump | gop | joe biden

Premise Poll: Trump Only GOP Candidate Who Can Beat Biden

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 11:08 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is the only Republican candidate who can beat President Joe Biden in the general election, according to a new poll.

The former president is also dominating the GOP primary field, holding a decisive lead over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

A new Premise poll found that, when given a choice between Trump and Biden, 43% of Americans prefer Trump, versus the 38% who said they prefer Biden, with 18% unsure.

In a general election race between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 37% said they prefer Biden, compared to 33% who prefer DeSantis, and 29% were unsure.

In the nominating contest, the 45th president holds a 37-point lead over his closest competitor, with 58% of likely Republican primary voters saying they prefer Trump as the GOP candidate for president in 2024, over the 21% who said DeSantis should be the nominee. Former Vice President Mike Pence was at 5%, 3% said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and 1% said tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Premise poll showing Trump leading Biden by 5 points comes as an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released last week found that Biden's approval rating among Black voters — a key demographic group that has historically supported Democrats in national elections — has dropped to 58%.

In the early days of Biden's presidency, nearly 9 in 10 Black voters approved of his job performance.

And a Florida Atlantic University-Mainstreet Research poll could spell trouble for DeSantis, who has yet to announce a presidential bid but is widely expected to do so in the coming weeks.

Despite Trump's legal problems, 69% of registered Republican Florida voters say they will back Trump in 2024, with 18% saying they "somewhat support" Trump.

Sunshine State survey participants said they would back Trump over DeSantis, 59% to 31%.

The Premise poll was conducted May 12-15 and surveyed 2,042 American adults. No margin of error was given.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


