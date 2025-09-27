Report: Tylenol Maker Privately Admitted Likely Autism Link

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, in 2018 privately admitted the likelihood of an association between the drug in pregnancy and neurodevelopmental disorders, according to a report by the Daily Caller.

"The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me," Rachel Weinstein, U.S. director of epidemiology for Janssen, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, said in company documents obtained by the Daily Caller from the law firm Keller Postman LLC, which brought a class action lawsuit against Kenvue in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"We are talking with Rachel Ochs-Ross, the neurologist in CNS [Central Nervous System] today. Originally it was to talk about biologic plausibility for benefiting acetaminophen, but now we’ve added the studies in prenatal exposure and neurodev outcome."

In the same email, she claimed to have eventually come across a "bunch of papers from 2016 that we somehow missed."

President Donald Trump on Monday linked autism to childhood vaccines and the use of Tylenol by women during pregnancy.

"Tylenol is not good. All right, I’ll say it; it’s not good," he said during the Sept. 22 press conference. "For this reason the FDA [the U.S. Food and Drug Administration] are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary."

"And you shouldn’t give the child a Tylenol every time he’s born and he goes and has a shot. You shouldn’t give Tylenol to that child."