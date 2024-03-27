'Prayer Army' Goes the Length of Texas Border for God

Under orders from God to "pray without ceasing," a group of five men is "currently driving the entire southern border of Texas and Mexico interceding" for the United States by speaking the name of Jesus "over every mile" of their journey.

In a post on X on Monday, Pentecostal preacher Tony Suarez said the Revival on the Border Prayer Army is "praying in the spirit" over all 1,254 miles after "we laid hands on them and sent them off to do the work of the Lord."

The Revival on the Border event began in El Paso, Texas, last Thursday with tent revival services that ended on Saturday ahead of the prayer army's drive along the border. According to Suarez's social media post, the event will wrap up with another round of tent revival services in Pharr, Texas, from Wednesday through Friday.

According to Think Eternity News, Suarez, his ministry Revivalmakers, and Christian churches and ministry partners say the nation's immigration issues cannot be solved by government plans or man-made solutions, but rather by crying out to Jesus.

Prayer army member Moses Gonzales, of southern California, told Think Eternity that he said yes to joining the group because "this is very personal to me."

"My mother crossed the border [and during the crossing] got raped by a coyote [human smuggler] and that breaks my heart," he said.

His mother's suffering in the aftermath of the sexual assault, while making a home for him and his siblings in the U.S., is why he feels the need to pray against such evil.

"I know there's somebody out there that needs a word of God and is looking for deliverance," he said. "I pray that whatever demonic activity that is taking place and for those altars of evil be broken in the name of Jesus. I pray for freedom."

Javier Amador, the prayer army's leader, told Think Eternity that team members' passion "comes from our parents being migrants themselves and then crossing over, whether it be the right way or the wrong way."

"It's not about screaming into the border or seeing the breaches at the border," he said of what the group is doing. "It's more about bringing Jesus to the border and allowing the people to see what dwells in this [prayer] army."

Describing the men in his army, Amador said, "These guys are thunder."

"Each of these men can pray for hours and they can pray until they lose their voices," he said. "That's how passionate prayer and intercession is for us. These men have developed intercession prayer, that cry, that hunger for even someone else who we don't know. We've traveled all the way over here and we're going to continue to travel for the glory of God."