×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pranksters | russia | volodymyr zelenskyy | fed

Russian Pranksters Have Call With Fed Chair Powell

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 12:27 PM EDT

Russian pranksters called Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, pretending to be Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prompting an investigation, according to reports.

The call reportedly took place in January and recently surfaced on Russian state television, mocking the U.S. monetary policy chair, as first reported by Bloomberg News.

"Chair Powell participated in a conversation in January with someone who misrepresented himself as the Ukrainian president," a Fed spokesperson wrote in a statement. "It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time. No sensitive or confidential information was discussed."

The pranksters were pro-Vladimir Putin scammers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, The New York Times reported.

"People like me just want to support you in any way we can, but I have limited ways to do that in my professional job," Powell appears to tell who he thought was Zelenskyy, according to video shared on social media.

The pranksters have gotten to many Kremlin critics over the years, including Prince Harry; former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and author Stephen King.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russian pranksters called Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, pretending to be Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prompting an investigation, according to reports.
pranksters, russia, volodymyr zelenskyy, fed
194
2023-27-27
Thursday, 27 April 2023 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved