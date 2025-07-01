WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pramila jayapal | homeless | public land | bill

Rep. Jayapal Introduces Bill to Protect Homeless on Public Land

By    |   Tuesday, 01 July 2025 02:13 PM EDT

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., has introduced legislation that would prohibit the removal of homeless people from federal land.

The bill, which Jayapal introduced last week, would prevent federal agencies from arresting, ticketing, or penalizing homeless people who make shelters on public land.

It comes in response to a Supreme Court decision last year that found jurisdictions may arrest and issue tickets to homeless people who shelter on public land if they are not blocking traffic and if they have no other place to stay.

"Every single person in the richest country in the world should be able to have a roof over their head and a safe place to sleep, it's that simple," Jayapal said in a press release. "There is nowhere in this country where you can pay rent on a minimum wage salary.

"By criminalizing aspects of homelessness, cities and states across this country are only creating greater barriers for people to access housing — something that is already far too scarce. Fining people who already can't afford to live makes no sense and will only result in longer-term homelessness."

Fellow Washington legislator Rep. Michael Baumgartner, a Republican whose district neighbors Jayapal's, dismissed the legislation as "a silly idea" in a statement to The Seattle Times.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

