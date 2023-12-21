×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: prague | shooting | dead | injured

Czech Police: Fatalities After Shooting in Prague

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:11 AM EST

Czech police say a shooter killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others in downtown Prague on Thursday.

They gave no details about the victims or circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital.

Czech public television said, citing police, the person who opened fire was eliminated.

They say officers were deployed in response to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square. The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay indoors.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Czech police say a shooter killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others in downtown Prague on Thursday. They gave no details about the victims or circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital. Czech public television said, citing police, the...
prague, shooting, dead, injured
124
2023-11-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved