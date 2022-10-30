×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: powerball | lottery | billiondollars

Powerball Grand Prize Rises to $1B

a person holds a powerball ticket

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 30 October 2022 10:40 PM EDT

No winning tickets were drawn for the Powerball jackpot worth $825 million on Saturday night, meaning that the pot for Monday's drawing rises to an estimated $1 billion and a cash value of $497.3 million, the New York Post reported over the weekend.

This makes it the second largest Powerball jackpot in history, second only to a $1.586 billion drawing, which was won on January 13, 2016, according to CNN.

Even though there was no grand prize winner on Saturday night for the 37th consecutive time, four tickets won $1 million after matching all five white numbers and another ticket won $2 million after matching the five white numbers and playing the Power Play feature, the Post reported.

Overall, there were 3.8 million tickets that won cash prizes totaling more than $38 million, including 80 $50,000 winners and 17 tickets worth $150,000.

The last time there was a grand prize winer was Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won the $206.9 million prize.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
No winning tickets were drawn for the Powerball jackpot worth $825 million on Saturday night, meaning that the pot for Monday's drawing rises to an estimated $1 billion and a cash value of $497.3 million, the New York Post reported over the weekend.
powerball, lottery, billiondollars
163
2022-40-30
Sunday, 30 October 2022 10:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved