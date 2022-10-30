Powerball Grand Prize Rises to $1B

No winning tickets were drawn for the Powerball jackpot worth $825 million on Saturday night, meaning that the pot for Monday's drawing rises to an estimated $1 billion and a cash value of $497.3 million, the New York Post reported over the weekend.

This makes it the second largest Powerball jackpot in history, second only to a $1.586 billion drawing, which was won on January 13, 2016, according to CNN.

Even though there was no grand prize winner on Saturday night for the 37th consecutive time, four tickets won $1 million after matching all five white numbers and another ticket won $2 million after matching the five white numbers and playing the Power Play feature, the Post reported.

Overall, there were 3.8 million tickets that won cash prizes totaling more than $38 million, including 80 $50,000 winners and 17 tickets worth $150,000.

The last time there was a grand prize winer was Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won the $206.9 million prize.