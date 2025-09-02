WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: powerball | jackpot | drawing | billion

Powerball Jackpot Rises to $1.3B After No Winning Ticket Sold

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 07:12 AM EDT

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1.3 billion Monday night after the winning numbers failed to appear.

The numbers drawn were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 with the Powerball 5.

No one has matched all six numbers since May 31, allowing the jackpot to swell to $1.3 billion, which would be the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history if there is a winner in the drawing Wednesday night.

As ticket sales climbed during the past week, game officials raised the estimated Monday night jackpot to $1.1 billion before taxes.

Although there was no lucky jackpot winner, two ticket holders in Montana and North Carolina each won $2 million.

Payments for a jackpot would be spread over 30 years. A winner also can choose an immediate lump sum in cash before taxes, which now stands at $589 million.

The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. The odds of getting struck by lightning are far greater. But with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


