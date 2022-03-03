Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Set on Fire Amid Shelling, Stirring Fears of Radiation

Europe's biggest nuclear power plant near the southern Ukrainian city of Energodar has been set on fire as a result of Russia's shelling of the facility, the power authority running the plant said.

"This is a threat of a worldwide significance," said an urgent press release from the Zaporizhzhia AES power plant stated.

A Ukrainian government official says elevated radiation levels were detected near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during shelling in the area. However, in what may be an indicator of just how fluid the situation is, that report was quickly followed by a conflicting one: Background radiation levels remain unchanged at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the RIA news agency reported, citing a plant spokesman.

Separately, RIA quoted Ukraine's emergency service as saying that the fire was outside the station perimeter and one of the blocks at the station had been switched off.

Intense fighting for the control of the plant that supplies 20% of Ukraine's energy began Thursday, lasted hours and was ongoing. A livestream of the exterior structure showed a fire on one of the power blocks.

While an explosion was considered highly unlikely, the plant could suffer a meltdown and similarly result in a release of radioactive material similar to what happened in Chernobyl in 1986. A meltdown could occur if there was a sustained interruption of the power supply required to keep the fuel rods continuously cooled.

"If it blows up, it could be 10 times larger than Chernobyl," said Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs.

Some 100 armored vehicles and tanks were engaged in the battle, reports said.

Russian troops arrived at the plant on Wednesday. The road leading up to the plant, however, was blocked by defiant but unarmed citizens. They were encouraged to show up by the mayor of the town Dmytro Orlov.

Residents of the town placed sandbags and makeshift anti-tank obstacles made out of scrap metal to protect the plant.

The mayor led the peaceful crowd, which carried flags and sang the national anthem.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

