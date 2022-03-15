New Postal Stamp Honors Ukraine Soldiers Who Told Off Russian Warship

A new postage stamp honoring 13 Ukrainian soldiers reportedly captured after profanely telling off a Russian warship has been introduced in Ukraine.

The postage stamp, named "Russian warship, go f**k yourself!” was shared on social media by Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova.

"The winner of the competition for a sketch for the postage stamp 'Russian warship, go f**k yourself!' " Dzhaparova revealed in her native language on Twitter.

She added that artist Boris Groh produced the winning design in a public vote held by Ukraine's postal service Ukrposhta.

The winning artwork features a single Ukrainian soldier standing along the shore, flipping the middle finger at a warship passing by.

Social media users voted on 20 different postage stamp designs honoring the soldiers.

The group of Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island who initially were thought to have been killed Feb. 24 were alive, the Ukrainian navy confirmed late last month.

According to the Ukrainian navy's Facebook post, the 13 soldiers were taken captive by Russian occupiers.

"We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well," the post said.

In the wake of the soldiers' audio clip going viral, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to give the 13 soldiers the nation's highest honor: Hero of Ukraine.

"On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically. But they did not give up. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on his website.

The soldiers' defiant reply to the Russian ship had gone viral since last month, being printed on flags and T-shirts, and becoming the subject of social media memes, The New York Post reported.