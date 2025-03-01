Postal Service Changes May Improve Some Rural Deliveries

The U.S. Postal Service this week announced sweeping changes to mail processing. Rural customers in some areas may see faster deliveries. Most standard residential five day deliveries should remain intact. Commercial mail could be slowed once all the changes are in place.



The announcement from the Postal Service claims the government could realize as much as $36 billion in savings as a result of the service revisions over savings already achieved. "As part of the ongoing Delivering for America plan, the Postal Service has, to date, lowered $1.8 billion in annual transportation costs by eliminating redundant networks and rationalizing the use of air and surface options, and reduced 45 million work hours, or $2.3 billion annually, by improving plant productivity, and eliminating unnecessary facilities."



Many of the new postal operation changes involve how zip codes are used to direct mail throughout the system and eventually out for delivery.



Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said regulations and "onerous business rules" created a series of roadblocks to streamlining the mail service. He pointed a finger directly at Congress for some of the problems.

“For decades — and most specifically during the last three years — Congress has actively resisted operational solutions and meaningful change," he said.



But DeJoy may not be in a position to oversee all the new changes — he annouced his pending retirement in February.