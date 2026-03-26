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Tags: portugal | catholic church | sexual abuse | settlement

Portugal's Catholic Church to Pay $1.85 Million to 57 Sex Abuse Victims

Thursday, 26 March 2026 03:06 PM EDT

Portugal's Catholic Church said on Thursday it would pay a combined 1.6 million euros ($1.85 million) in compensation to 57 victims of sexual abuse by the clergy.

A Church-funded commission found in February 2023 that at least 4,815 children and vulnerable adults in Portugal were sexually abused by the Catholic clergy, mostly priests, over the past 70 years.

"Financial compensation does not erase what happened or undo the consequences of abuse in the lives of those affected. ... We renew our apology for all the harm caused," the Portuguese Bishops' Conference said in a statement.

The bishops' conference said only 95 people requested compensation during the submission period, with 67 eligible and the remainder dismissed for failing to meet requirements or attend the commission.

The conference said 57 compensation claims had already been approved, with payments ranging from 9,000 euros to 45,000 euros per person.

Nine other claims are undergoing final review to determine the amount of compensation, it said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Portugal's Catholic Church said on Thursday it would pay a combined 1.6 million euros ($1.85 million) in compensation to 57 victims of sexual abuse by the clergy.
portugal, catholic church, sexual abuse, settlement
160
2026-06-26
Thursday, 26 March 2026 03:06 PM
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