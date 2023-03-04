×
Tags: portland | stores | closures | walmart

Walmart to Shutter Stores in Portland

By    |   Saturday, 04 March 2023 06:39 PM EST

Walmart is shuttering its stores in Portland, Oregon, later this month over financial reasons, the company announced Saturday, reports KPTV.

"The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance," a Walmart spokesperson said. "We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here."

The closure of the locations at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the Eastport Plaza will occur on March 24.

"We have nearly 5,000 stores across the U.S., and unfortunately, some do not meet our financial expectations," Walmart said. "While our underlying business is strong, these specific stores haven't performed as well as we hoped."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
