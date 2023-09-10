Portland Nike Store Closes Due to Safety, Crime Concerns

Nike's store in northeast Portland, Oregon, reportedly is closing due to safety and security issues.

The Soul District Business Association announced Friday in a news release that Nike had said the store would be closing.

Nike stated that the company would be "reimagining" the retail space and is "considering future locations as part of this community's long-term revitalization plan." The Soul District Business Association called the plan to permanently close the store "a major economic blow" to the community.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city tried to work with Nike to help the company's "safety challenges." However, due to a police force staffing shortage, the city would not provide off-duty officers from the Portland Police Bureau.

In a statement Friday, Wheeler said, "My team and city staff have worked tirelessly and in good faith with Nike for almost a year to offer creative solutions to their safety challenges. Ultimately, the city cannot offer Nike, or any other private business, with dedicated off-duty PPB officers due to PPB's staffing shortage. I remain committed to supporting Nike's future success in Portland and look forward to their future investments in our community."

Nike's store is the latest business to leave Portland as crime and homelessness run rampant in the city.