Port Authority Set to Hike N.Y./N.J. Transit Fares 50 Cents

Riders on the Port Authority Trans-Hudson line will face a series of annual fare hikes beginning next year, as the Port Authority moves to raise the cost of a single PATH trip by 50 cents to help fund major infrastructure upgrades.

The PATH fare, currently $3, was already set to climb to $3.25 in January. Under the new proposal announced Thursday, another 25 cents would be added in spring 2026.

The agency expects to raise fares by an additional 25 cents each year through 2029, ultimately bringing a one-way ride to $4.25.

The Port Authority's board is slated to vote on the plan next month.

Agency officials said the increases coincide with expanded service and long-planned improvements.

Beginning in March, trains on the Journal Square-33rd Street via Hoboken line will double in frequency between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., shifting from every 20 minutes to every 10 minutes. Morning rush-hour service between Hoboken and the World Trade Center will increase to 10 trains per hour, with arrivals every six minutes.

PATH also plans a major milestone in May: weekend service from Hoboken to both the World Trade Center and 33rd Street will resume for the first time since the 9/11 attacks.

Late-night riders will see improvements as well.

All PATH lines will move from a 40-minute overnight wait to 20-minute frequencies from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. By March 2027, weekend service between Newark-WTC and Hoboken-WTC is expected to run every 10 to 15 minutes.

"Every decision we've made with PATH has been guided by one principle: putting our riders first," Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement.

The agency's newly unveiled $45 billion capital plan — funded largely through fees paid by port tenants — includes airport modernization, construction of a new midtown bus terminal, and upgrades to PATH infrastructure.

For comparison, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's current five-year capital plan totals $68 billion.

As part of its broader revenue strategy, the Port Authority also announced it will phase out off-peak E-ZPass toll discounts starting in 2027, a change that could generate an additional $75 million annually. Officials added that new fees on taxis at the region's airports are also under consideration, with details still to come.