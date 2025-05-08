Why Cardinal Prevost May Have Taken Leo XIV as Papal Name

Cardinal Robert Prevost became the first American Pope elected in the Catholic Church's history Thursday, opting to take the name Pope Leo XIV as he steps into his new role.

The name was revealed to the world just moments before the 69-year-old new pontiff appeared on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to greet the tens of thousands of Catholic faithful gathered in the square with remarks in Italian, Spanish and Latin.

His decision to be known as Leo XIV seems to be both a nod to St. Leo the Great and a way to honor his namesake predecessor, Pope Leo XIII.

For much of the Catholic Church's nearly 2,000-year history, its leader has opted to change his name after being elevated to the papacy.

Pope Leo XIII, who led the church from 1878-1903, was the last pontiff to take the name Leo, while Pope Leo the Great, whose pontificate was between 440-461, was the first.

While the reason behind Pope Leo XIV's choice wasn't immediately clear, Father Ed Tomlinson, from the United Kingdom, told the Independent that the name is indicative of stoicism.

"The papal name Leo unsurprisingly shows a Pope who is going to be strong during a time of crisis, historically," Tomlinson said.

In a post on X, Edward Feser, an associate professor of philosophy at Pasadena City College in California, said he was encouraged by the new Pope's choice of name.

"Pope Leo XIV's choices to take a traditional name and to appear in traditional papal garb – as Benedict XVI did and Francis did not – are small but encouraging signs of a man who subordinates himself to the papal office and understands the importance of continuity with the past," Feser wrote.

The conservative political advocacy group CatholicVote also took to X shortly after the new American pope was announced to express optimism about his selected moniker.

"Pope Leo XIV's decision to choose a traditional name and wear traditional papal vestments are subtle yet hopeful signs of a man who humbly embraces the papal office and values continuity with the Church's tradition," the nonprofit said. "Pray for our new Holy Father."

Born in Chicago, the newly elected pope spent most of his career working as a missionary in Peru, before being appointed a cardinal by the late Pope Francis in 2023.