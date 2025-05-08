WATCH TV LIVE

New Pope Recently Bashed Vance

By    |   Thursday, 08 May 2025 03:13 PM EDT

The newly selected pope, Chicago-born Robert Prevost, recently bashed Vice President JD Vance and has shared several highly critical posts about President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.

"There is nothing remotely Christian, American, or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages. This is being carried out in our name and the shame is on us all," Prevost, who will be known as Pope Leo XIV, said in a recent post on X about Trump's immigration policies.

"As Trump & [Salvadoran President Nayib] Bukele use Oval to [laughing crying emoji] Feds' illicit deportation of a US resident, once an undoc-ed Salvadoran himself, now-DC [auxiliary bishop Evelio [Menjivar] asks, 'Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscious not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?'" the post read.

He also shared an op-ed from the National Catholic Reporter titled "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others" after comments the vice president made on Fox News.

In the interview, Vance said there is a Christian concept that "you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far left has completely inverted that."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax.

