New Pope Registered Republican in Illinois; Trump Critic

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, might be viewed as in the same camp as his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died April 21 and was considered one of the most progressive leaders of the Catholic Church.

But it turns out he is a registered Republican.

Voter registration information verified by Newsmax showed Robert Francis Prevost, 69, of New Lenox, Illinois, was a registered Republican as of Aug. 5, 2023.

Despite his political affiliation, Prevost spent years amplifying criticism of President Donald Trump's policies on social media, especially with the president's stance on immigration, the New York Post reported Thursday.

His final X post before being elected by the Conclave in Rome was an April 14 retweet of a message from Philadelphia-based Catholic commentator Rocco Palmo, who criticized Trump's partnership with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on deporting illegal immigrants to the Latin American country's CECOT prison.

On Feb. 3, Prevost also shared a link on X to a National Catholic Reporter article titled "JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others," which took issue with remarks Vance made Jan. 29 in which he stated: "There is a Christian concept that you love your family and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community, and then you love your fellow citizens, and then after that, prioritize the rest of the world. A lot of the far-left has completely inverted that."

In Trump's first term, Prevost in 2017 retweeted a post from Palmo that read, "Calling refugee bans 'a dark hour of US history,' [Chicago Archbishop] Blase [Cupich] says, 'the world is watching as we abandon our commitment to American values.' "

Since taking his vows, though, Prevost has spent most of his career overseas, the Chicago Sun Times reported May 3. Following studies in Rome to get a doctorate in canon law, he was went to Peru in 1985 as a missionary, community prior, and professor.

In 1999, he returned to Chicago as the Augustinian order's leader of its Midwestern territory, which includes Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox and monasteries in the area. From 2001 to 2013, Prevost was the order's international leader, based in Rome.

Prevost returned to Peru and, after his elevation in 2014 to bishop, led the diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, for seven years. Pope Francis then chose him for an influential post leading the Vatican's office that selects and oversees bishops and also put him in charge of a Latin American affairs department.

Trump offered congratulations Thursday to the new pope in a Truth Social post but did not mention his political affiliation.

"Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope," Trump wrote. " It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!"