Pope Leo XIV: Profound Sorrow After Minneapolis Shooting

Pope Leo XIV Pope expressed profound sorrow after learning of the mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis that resulted in the deaths of two children, ages 8 and 10, with 17 others wounded.

Leo, the first American pontiff, sent a telegram to Archbishop Bernard Hebda of Minneapolis in which he gave "his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child," the Vatican News reported.

Police said a gunman, identified as Robin Westman, 23, of Richfield, Minnesota, was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol when he approached the side of Annunciation Church in Minneapolis and shot dozens of rounds through windows toward children sitting in the pews during the first Mass of the school year.

"While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones,” stated the telegram, sent in the name of Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state. "At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School Community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater twin cities metropolitan area his Apostolic Blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus."

Hebda released a statement expressing his gratitude "for the many promises of prayers that have been coming in from the Holy Father, Pope Leo, and from so many from all around the globe, all praying for the families of Annunciation Parish and School and for all who were impacted by this morning’s senseless violence."

Hebda asked for the continued prayers so that "the healing that only God can bring will be poured out on all those who were present at this morning’s Mass and particularly for the affected families who are only now beginning to comprehend the trauma they sustained. We lift up the souls of those who lost their lives to our loving God through the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace."