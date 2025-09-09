WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pope leo | israel | strikes | hamas | qatar

Pope: Situation 'Very Serious' After Israeli Strikes on Qatar

Pope: Situation 'Very Serious' After Israeli Strikes on Qatar
Pope Leo (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 11:50 AM EDT

Pope Leo, who typically refrains from speaking off the cuff, expressed unusually forceful concern on Tuesday about the consequences of Israel's strike in Qatar.

"There's some really serious news right now: Israel's attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar," the pontiff told journalists outside his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo.

"The entire situation is very serious," Leo said. "We do not know how things will go. It is really serious."

Leo, the first U.S. pope, has tended to take a diplomatic approach that is more muted than his predecessor, Pope Francis. Leo usually sticks to the Vatican's careful diplomatic language, but has been ramping up criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The pope met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican last week, after which the Vatican said Leo had lamented the "tragic situation in Gaza" with Herzog.

Leo spoke on Tuesday after news that Israel had launched a strike in Doha, which it said was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Khalil al-Hayya, its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator.

"We must continue working and insisting on peace," the pope told the journalists, who also asked for comments about the situation in Gaza.

Leo also said that he had tried to call the pastor of Gaza's sole Catholic Church, Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, who spoke frequently with Francis.

The Vatican had not previously said whether Leo has spoken personally with Romanelli. The pastor did not respond to a Reuters inquiry earlier this week.

Leo spent the day on Tuesday in Castel Gandolfo, about an hour's drive south of Rome, and was headed back to the Vatican in late afternoon.

This story has been updated. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Leo, who typically refrains from speaking off the cuff, expressed unusually forceful concern on Tuesday about the consequences of Israel's strike in Qatar. "There's some really serious news right now: Israel's attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar," the pontiff told ...
pope leo, israel, strikes, hamas, qatar
276
2025-50-09
Tuesday, 09 September 2025 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved