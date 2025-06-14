WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pope | leo | iran | airstrikes

Pope Leo Appeals for 'Reason' Amid Israel-Iran Airstrikes

Saturday, 14 June 2025 09:42 AM EDT

Pope Leo appealed on Saturday for authorities in Iran and Israel to act with "reason" after recent airstrikes and to pursue dialogue.

He told an audience in St. Peter's Basilica he was following the situation with "great concern."

"In such a delicate moment, I strongly wish to renew an appeal to responsibility and to reason," said the pope.

"The commitment to building a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialog to build a lasting peace, founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good," he said.

"No one should ever threaten the existence of another," said Leo. "It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that guarantee security and dignity for all." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Leo appealed on Saturday for authorities in Iran and Israel to act with "reason" after recent airstrikes and to pursue dialogue.
pope, leo, iran, airstrikes
132
2025-42-14
Saturday, 14 June 2025 09:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved