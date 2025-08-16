Pope Leo at 100 Days: After Francis, Back to Tradition

Today marks the 100th day of Pope Leo XIV’s papacy — a milestone spotlighting a leader whose first months have been both humble and impactful.

Born Robert Francis Prevost on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, he has already made history as the first U.S.-born pope and the first from the Augustinian Order.

The 69-year-old, self-admitted Chicago White Sox fan is also one of the few pontiffs in modern history to bring deep pastoral and administrative experience from both North and South America.

When elected on May 8, 2025, Leo XIV stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in white cassock and zucchetto, appearing calm there was nevertheless trepidation over the new pope.

Would an “American” pope draw hostility from the faithful around the globe?

And would Leo keep Francis’ liberal agenda for the Church, further dividing the faithful?

Francis, so far, has been a stabilizing figure, captured by his opening words to the faithful: “God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail.”

He called for unity and dialogue, declaring, “We want to be a synodal church … a church that always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always seeks to be close above all to those who are suffering.”

Where Francis sought to flout Papal garb and traditions, Leo has embraced both.

For example, Leo revived the centuries-old tradition of summering in Castel Gandolfo, making his first retreat there from July 6–20, conducting public Masses and engaging with local communities.

First 100 Days

In his first 100 days, Pope Leo XIV has:

Balanced tradition and accessibility — opting for traditional papal regalia, while remaining approachable in public audiences.

— opting for traditional papal regalia, while remaining approachable in public audiences. Elevated pastoral ministry — celebrating open-air Masses and personally greeting pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

— celebrating open-air Masses and personally greeting pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. Advanced sainthood causes — recognizing a reported miracle involving the survival of a premature baby in Rhode Island, a step toward canonization for a local religious figure.

— recognizing a reported miracle involving the survival of a premature baby in Rhode Island, a step toward canonization for a local religious figure. Reinforced Vatican governance — affirming interim curial leadership and signaling reforms to increase transparency and collegiality.

— affirming interim curial leadership and signaling reforms to increase transparency and collegiality. Promoted global dialogue — continuing outreach to China, the Middle East, and Latin America to strengthen ecclesial and diplomatic ties.

— continuing outreach to China, the Middle East, and Latin America to strengthen ecclesial and diplomatic ties. Spoken on climate change — calling for renewed commitment to Laudato Si’ principles during an environmental liturgy at Castel Gandolfo.

From his earliest addresses, Leo XIV has urged peace in global flashpoints.

He has appealed for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors in Gaza, reiterated the Church’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, and called for renewed multilateral diplomacy to prevent further escalation in Eastern Europe.

His statements balance moral clarity with a refusal to oversimplify complex conflicts.

Francis took almost a year to condemn Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. Leo has made clear he has complete sympathy for the suffering Ukrainians.

On July 9, in Castel Gandolfo, he held a private meeting with President Zelenskyy, emphasizing dialogue, humanitarian aid, and Vatican-facilitated peace talks.

Domestically within the Church, his centrist stance has been noted.

While avoiding immediate doctrinal changes, he has encouraged open discussion on sensitive topics such as women’s roles in ministry and pastoral care for LGBTQ Catholics.

Supporters see this as a sign of synodal openness; critics argue it lacks decisive action.

Latin Mass Worries

Conservatives are waiting for Leo’s decision on whether the Latin Mass can again be widely offered, as traditionalist Catholics hope for a reversal of restrictions imposed under Pope Francis.

In 2021, Francis issued Traditionis custodes, a decree rolling back the freedom to celebrate the Latin Mass granted by Benedict XVI in 2007.

The motu proprio required bishops to obtain Vatican approval for use of the 1962 Missal, prohibited establishing new Latin Mass parishes, and declared the reformed liturgy of Vatican II the “unique expression” of the Roman Rite.

Francis defended the move as necessary to preserve unity and prevent division within the Church. He also claimed that a survey of Bishop’s supported his crackdown on the mass.

The Latin mass debate intensified this summer when leaked Vatican documents from a 2020 consultation revealed that many bishops opposed sweeping restrictions, warning they would “do more harm than good.”

The revelations – first reported by Vatican journalist Diane Montagna — have fueled criticism that Francis overstated episcopal support for his decree.

AI: The New Challenge

Pope Leo XIV has made artificial intelligence (AI) a signature issue of his pontificate.

Drawing on centuries‑old Catholic teaching he has urged caution and ethical governance in an era of rapid technological change.

In his inaugural address to the College of Cardinals, Leo invoked his namesake Pope Leo XIII, whose 1891 encyclical Rerum Novarum responded to the Industrial Revolution, and presented AI as a “second industrial revolution.”

Leo warns that — like past upheavals — it could strip workers of dignity if deployed without ethical safeguards. He insists technology must support, not replace, the human person.

The Pope also warned that the intellectual, neurological, and spiritual development of children is particularly vulnerable to AI’s influence.

Once again, all eyes are on Pope Leo XIV.

Since his election earlier this year, Leo has emphasized reconciliation and healing divisions within Catholicism.

While he has not announced a formal change to Francis’ policies, the Vatican recently granted a Texas parish permission to continue celebrating the Latin Mass, the first such exemption under his watch.

Traditionalist leaders, including Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, have appealed to Leo to loosen the restrictions.

Observers point to his traditional symbolism and conservative gestures as signs he may be sympathetic.

Vatican observers say Pope Leo XIV’s style blends the pastoral warmth of John Paul II with the administrative steadiness of Benedict XVI and the social engagement of Francis.

He is methodical rather than impulsive, preferring listening sessions, strategic appointments, and symbolic gestures that reinforce unity.

As his first 100 days conclude, Leo XIV’s papacy is still in its formative stage.

But his early record suggests a leader committed to grounding the Church in tradition while responding to modern realities — whether in war-torn regions, polarized societies, or the halls of the Vatican itself.