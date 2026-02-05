Pope Leo: World Failing Children, Families

Pope Leo XIV warned Thursday that the world is failing its children, lamenting that global crises have left millions trapped in poverty, abuse, and displacement while international promises to protect them continue to fall short.

Leo addressed members of the organizing committee for the initiative "From Crisis to Care: Catholic Action for Children," which is developing proposals first raised at last year’s International Summit on the Rights of the Child, convened by Pope Francis.

"It is indeed a tragedy that the children and youth of our world … are so often deprived of care and access to the basic necessities of life," the Pope said, adding that many have "few opportunities for achieving their God-given potential."

The pope described the situation as a "true tragedy" and expressed deep concern about "the lack of progress in protecting children from danger."

He specifically pointed to extreme poverty, abuse, forced relocation, and children being isolated or separated from their families.

The Pope also recalled Francis' emphasis in Amoris Laetitia, a post-synodal apostolic exhortation, that children have the "right to receive love from a mother and a father," saying both are necessary for a child's "integral and harmonious development."

In remarks that underscored the Church's pro-family teaching, Leo criticized governments that prioritize abortion funding instead of helping families.

He called it "deplorable" that public resources are "allocated to suppress life, rather than being invested to support mothers and families."

The pontiff's address stood out for its repeated emphasis on family structure and faith, themes that have increasingly been sidelined by secular global institutions.

While international agencies often focus on material aid alone, Pope Leo stressed that children's needs must be met in a "well-balanced” way, taking into account their "physical, psychological and spiritual welfare."

He urged Catholic organizations to work together "in greater harmony" to ensure children receive comprehensive care.

The Pope also encouraged those involved in the initiative not to grow discouraged, reminding them they are speaking "on behalf of those who have no voice," which he called "a truly noble task."

"Let the good you know you are doing carry you forward," he said.

Leo concluded by citing a letter written by children at last year's summit, telling Francis they wanted to "cleanse the world of bad things" and build "a beautiful future for everyone," EWTN reported.

He closed with prayers for children worldwide, particularly those suffering without basic necessities, and asked for the intercession of Mary, Mother of the Church, as the initiative continues its work.