WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pope | francis | public | appearance

Pope Francis to Make First Public Appearance in Five Weeks

Saturday, 22 March 2025 11:19 AM EDT

Pope Francis plans to make his first appearance in five weeks on Sunday, offering a blessing from the window of his room at Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he battles double pneumonia, the Vatican said.

Francis, 88, was admitted to the hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment.

The pope has only been seen once during his hospital stay, in a photo the Vatican released last week, showing the pontiff at prayer in a hospital chapel.

Francis wants to come to the hospital window around noon-time on Sunday to give a greeting and blessing, the Vatican said in a brief statement on Saturday.

The pope usually offers a weekly noon-time prayer in St. Peter's Square on Sundays. Francis has not been able to do since February 9, before going to hospital.

The Vatican said Francis was not expected to deliver the prayer this Sunday, in a sign that the pope is still recovering from pneumonia, but would come to the window for a greeting. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Francis plans to make his first appearance in five weeks on Sunday, offering a blessing from the window of his room at Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he battles double pneumonia, the Vatican said.
pope, francis, public, appearance
170
2025-19-22
Saturday, 22 March 2025 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved