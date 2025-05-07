Pope Francis' Cardinals Overwhelm Conclave in Pick for Successor

Pope Francis is responsible for elevating 80% or 108 out of the 135 cardinals eligible to vote for his successor, possibly swaying the outcome for a like-minded pontiff.

In a breakdown of cardinals eligible to vote, Axios reported Wednesday, that a remaining 22 were selected by Francis' conservative predecessor, Benedict XVI, and five from John Paul II.

Axios suggested that some of Francis' picks to the College of Cardinals may have been chosen to reflect his progressive worldviews, such as on climate change, acceptance of gay people, as well as immigration and the ethics surrounding AI, while others may have been chosen for their geographic diversity.

While most Popes have been Italian and nearly all European, 53 Cardinals hail from Europe, 23 from Asia, 20 from North America, 18 from South America, 18 again from Africa and three from Oceania.

It's speculated that Francis' Italian deputy, Pietro Parolin, could be a possible successor.