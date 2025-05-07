WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pope francis | conclave | cardinals | vatican

Pope Francis' Cardinals Overwhelm Conclave in Pick for Successor

By    |   Wednesday, 07 May 2025 08:32 PM EDT

Pope Francis is responsible for elevating 80% or 108 out of the 135 cardinals eligible to vote for his successor, possibly swaying the outcome for a like-minded pontiff.

In a breakdown of cardinals eligible to vote, Axios reported Wednesday, that a remaining 22 were selected by Francis' conservative predecessor, Benedict XVI, and five from John Paul II.

Axios suggested that some of Francis' picks to the College of Cardinals may have been chosen to reflect his progressive worldviews, such as on climate change, acceptance of gay people, as well as immigration and the ethics surrounding AI, while others may have been chosen for their geographic diversity.

While most Popes have been Italian and nearly all European, 53 Cardinals hail from Europe, 23 from Asia, 20 from North America, 18 from South America, 18 again from Africa and three from Oceania.

It's speculated that Francis' Italian deputy, Pietro Parolin, could be a possible successor.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Francis is responsible for elevating 80% or 108 out of the 135 cardinals eligible to vote for his successor, possibly swaying the outcome for a like-minded pontiff.In a breakdown of cardinals eligible to vote,
pope francis, conclave, cardinals, vatican
153
2025-32-07
Wednesday, 07 May 2025 08:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved