Pope Francis Says Climate Change Is 'a Road to Death'

Pope Francis told CBS News on Monday that climate change is a "road to death" and has reached "a point of no return."

In an interview on CBS Evening News, Francis was asked by anchor Norah O'Donnell, "How worried are you about climate change?"

"Unfortunately, we have gotten to a point of no return. It's sad, but that's what it is. Global warming is a serious problem," Francis replied. "Climate change at this moment is a road to death."

The pontiff has made climate change one of his key issues since being elected over a decade ago. Back in 2015, Frances laid out his seven main planks of his pontificate, among them "saving the environment." The new Pope at the time wrote an encyclical, one of the most authoritative documents a Pope can issue to Bishops, on the need to combat man-made climate change quickly.

He was scheduled to speak at the United Nations Climate Change Conference this past fall but had to back out due to an illness. In October of 2023, he lashed out at the United States claiming its citizens are living an "irresponsible lifestyle" due to their high level of carbon emissions.

"They are the countries that can make the most difference, given their industry and all, aren't they? But it is very difficult to create an awareness of this. They hold a conference, everybody is in agreement, they all sign, and then bye-bye. But we have to be very clear, global warming is alarming," Francis said to the network.

This past April, on Earth Day the Holy Father posted on X, "Our generation has bequeathed many riches, but we have failed to protect the planet and we are not safeguarding peace. We are called to become artisans and caretakers of our common home, the Earth which is falling into ruin."