Pope to Church: Include Divorced, Cohabitating People

Pope Francis urged Catholic Church members to embrace cohabiting couples and divorced people while also promoting marriage and traditional family structures.

During an audience with the academic community of the Pontifical Theological Institute John Paul II for Marriage and Family Sciences, Francis addressed the complexities faced by people living outside the traditional bounds of marriage.

"The Church does not close the door to those who struggle on the path of faith, indeed, she throws the door wide open, because everyone 'needs merciful and encouraging pastoral attention' [Amoris Laetitia, 293]," the pope said Monday.

"Everyone. Do not forget this word: everyone, everyone, everyone. Jesus said this when those invited to the wedding did not come, and Jesus says: 'Go into the streets and bring everyone, everyone, everyone — But Lord, all the good ones, no? — No, everyone! Good and bad! Everyone, everyone.' Do not forget that word 'everyone,' which is in a sense the vocation of the Church, mother of all."

Francis, with whom church conservatives have differed on certain issues, underscored the dual mission to uphold traditional values while also practicing unconditional love and acceptance.

The pope acknowledged the challenges faced by those who have experienced painful personal situations.

"They are baptized, they are brothers and sisters, the Holy Spirit pours out on them gifts and charisms for the good of all: their presence in the Church testifies to their desire to persevere in the faith, despite the wounds of painful experiences," he said.

Francis also emphasized the importance of marriage and family.

"We know how decisive marriage and family are for the life of peoples: the Church has always cared for them, supported them, and evangelized them," he said, Vatican News reported.

He compared marriage to "the good wine served at the wedding feast of Cana [John 2:1-12],"

"In this regard, let us recall that the first Christian communities developed in a domestic form, expanding family units by welcoming new believers, and met in homes," he said. "As an open and welcoming home, from the very beginning the Church did its utmost to ensure that no economic or social constraints prevented people from following Jesus. Entering the Church always means inaugurating a new fraternity, founded on Baptism, that embraces the stranger and even the enemy."

Francis added that there are countries where public authorities "do not respect the dignity and freedom to which every human being has an inalienable right as a child of God."