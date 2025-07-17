WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pope | church | gaza

Pope: Deeply Saddened for Victims of Gaza Catholic Church Strike

Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:53 AM EDT

Pope Leo expressed his sadness on Thursday over the deaths of two people following an apparent Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic Church, and reiterated his hope for dialogue and a ceasefire.

In a telegram for the victims signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, Leo said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack."

He "assures the parish priest, father Gabriele Romanelli, and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness," the telegram said.

The Pope renewed his "call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialog, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region."

The telegram and the Vatican statement made no reference to the Pope condemning the attack.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Pope Leo expressed his sadness on Thursday over the deaths of two people following an apparent Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic Church, and reiterated his hope for dialogue and a ceasefire .In a telegram for the victims signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's...
pope, church, gaza
127
2025-53-17
Thursday, 17 July 2025 08:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved