Pope: Deeply Saddened for Victims of Gaza Catholic Church Strike

Pope Leo expressed his sadness on Thursday over the deaths of two people following an apparent Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic Church, and reiterated his hope for dialogue and a ceasefire.

In a telegram for the victims signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, Leo said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack."

He "assures the parish priest, father Gabriele Romanelli, and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness," the telegram said.

The Pope renewed his "call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialog, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region."

The telegram and the Vatican statement made no reference to the Pope condemning the attack.