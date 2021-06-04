Pompeo: NIH, Some in State Department Suppressed COVID Probe

Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is accusing the National Institutes of Health of trying to suppress the Trump State Department's probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and says there were even some people in his former department itself that wouldn't work to support the efforts into an investigation.

He also told Fox News' Laura Ingraham Thursday night that comments made by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci sound almost like he is parroting Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

"It should come as no surprise to anyone that there were folks at the State Department who didn't like President (Donald) Trump, didn't like me, didn't like what we were doing and were going to work to thwart our efforts," Pompeo, now a Fox News contributor, told Ingraham.

In addition, Pompeo said he was dealing with "internal debate" from the National Institutes of Health, where "folks were trying to suppress what we were doing at the State Department as well."

The State Department, however, did release documents on Jan. 15 of this year, shortly before Trump left office, that "demonstrate some of the central facts that we now know that lead to overwhelming amounts of evidence" that proves the coronavirus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic "probably" came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

"We overcame lots of internal bureaucracy to get there, and lots of internal debate in the NIH," said Pompeo.

His comments come after an extensive article from Vanity Fair, that describes how several conflicts of interest that stemmed from large government grants made to support virology research had stalled the United States' investigation into the origins of COVID.

"In one State Department meeting, officials seeking to demand transparency from the Chinese government say they were explicitly told by colleagues not to explore the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain-of-function research, because it would bring unwelcome attention to U.S. government funding of it," the Vanity Fair article said.

Pompeo backed up the report, saying that last spring, he was handed "an extensive piece from a professor at the Naval Academy (Miles Yu) that was working for me at the State Department, lots of things others couldn't get their hands on."

"If I remember right, in early May (2020), a few days after, that was on TV talking about what I could get declassified at that point," said Pompeo. "I worked diligently to declassify more."

He said then-Director of National Intelligence John Radcliffe was a partner in trying to release more information, but "there were folks all over the community who didn't want to talk about this, wanted to stay focused on other things."

Meanwhile, Pompeo slammed Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for his interview comments stating that he thinks the Chinese want to get to the bottom of the pandemic as well, and calling it "far-fetched" to think the coronavirus was intentionally engineered with the purpose of doing harm.

"(He was making) the exact same excuses, the same theories the Chinese Communist Party was presenting for over a year," said Pompeo. "We can draw our own conclusions. We had a group inside the State Department and a handful of others working diligently to get this information out to the American people so the world can see what the Chinese Communist Party has done to all of us.

He said Fauci's comments also implied "good faith" by the Chinese Communist Party, but with it being the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests, "we saw the brutality of this regime which doesn't care about human life."

"I don't think they cared if people in Wuhan were dying, whether it was Chinese people or Americans," said Pompeo, calling Fauci's comments that the Chinese government wouldn't have wanted to kill its own people "naive beyond all possible imagination."

Meanwhile, there is an "awful lot" known of what was going on with gain of function research at the Wuhan lab, Pompeo said.

"There were doctors who became ill and were hospitalized in fall 2019," said Pompeo. "We have an awful lot of evidence pointing to what happened...there was military activity taking place in the laboratory. We don't know exactly what they were doing but we know they don't want you to know. What that suggests to me, we should give them no benefit of the doubt and wait for them to come clean on what happened inside the country."

He also insisted that the United States should "absolutely not" allow more taxpayer money to be spent on Chinse research such as in the Wuhan lab, as "it is reckless."

Related Stories: