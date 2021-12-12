×
Pompeo Scolds IOC, Global Biz Giants For Supporting Winter Olympics In China

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Jerusalem Post's annual conference on Oct. 12, 2021 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 12 December 2021 02:43 PM

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday shamed the International Olympic Committee and businesses around the globe for supporting the 2022 Winter Games in China.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Pompeo called it a “devastating statement” about their “unwillingness to present the challenges.”

“You're going to have major American corporations sponsoring athletes and these games, supporting a regime that is holding a million people in internment camps in the western part of China,” he said.

“We teach our kids, our young people, these talented athletes to speak freely, they're going to go to China,” he said. “And if one of them should say ‘free Tibet’ or ’good for the people of Hong Kong’ or ‘I support Taiwan,’ they may not get their exit visa granted.”

“They may be stuck in China if they say something that the Chinese Communist Party determines is inconsistent with their national security threat” he said.

Pompeo also chastised U.S; companies for participating.

“These American companies need to understand that they are underwriting an adversary,” he said. “They're providing resources and money to a corrupt regime that has the global intention of changing the way every American lives. We need to challenge the Chinese Communist Party on every front.”

“This is a serious challenge that confronts the United States of America, and we all need to be serious,” he added. “And the way the Trump administration was serious, to confront China on every front, diplomatic, economic and military.”

