Pompeo Urges US to Prepare for War With China

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is urging the U.S. military to prepare for a war with China.

In an interview with Breitbart News on Saturday, Pompeo applauded a memo obtained by NBC News from Air Mobility Command leader Gen. Mike Minihan that predicted war with China over Taiwan.

"I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025," Minihan wrote, adding all air wing commanders in AMC and other Air Force operational commanders should report major efforts to prepare for a fight with China by Feb. 28.

Pompeo told the Breitbart newscast that Minihan's "general point is very well taken."

"The Chinese Communist Party has frankly … been at war, at the very least economic war, with the United States for 40 years, and we just turn the other cheek and let them run over us and build their economy on the backs of the American worker," Pompeo said. "And so I'm glad to see [the memo].

"Yes, our military should get ready. I don't know if 2024, 2025 is the moment, but we should be doing the hard work, getting our military space systems, our cyber systems, all of those lined up, and then working our tails off to continue to build on what I write about" in his new book, "Never Give an Inch."

"India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, our partners in the region the Philippines we should be working with them to deliver against the Chinese Communist Party a capacity to deter them from doing precisely what [Minihan] writes about.

"It's possible to do. I pray that President [Joe] Biden and his team are up to that task, and they are serious about it. I have seen some evidence that they're working on it, but not not remotely fast enough, or seriously enough."