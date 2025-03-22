WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: polls | shocked | genz | liberal

Liberals Shocked at Gen Z Polling More Conservative

By    |   Saturday, 22 March 2025 06:20 PM EDT

Prominent Democrat pollster David Shor expressed shock Tuesday during a podcast with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein at the growing trend of Gen Z voters becoming conservative.

"This is the thing I am the most shocked by in the last four years — that young people have gone from being the most progressive generation since the Baby Boomers ... to becoming potentially the most conservative generation that we've experienced maybe in 50 to 60 years," Shor said, according to Newsweek.

The poll, taken from AtlasIntel, showed that among voters 18-29, support for President Donald Trump climbed 52.7%. The poll also highlighted a gender gap in the age group, with young men 23% more likely to support Trump than young women.

Likewise, Klein commented: "Democrats are getting destroyed now among young voters... They thought that this was a last gasp of something and that if Donald Trump couldn't run up his numbers among seniors and you had Millennials and Gen Z really coming into voting power, that would be the end of this Republican Party. That is just completely false."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Prominent Democrat pollster David Shor expressed shock Tuesday during a podcast with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein at the growing trend of Gen Z voters becoming conservative.
polls, shocked, genz, liberal
180
2025-20-22
Saturday, 22 March 2025 06:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved