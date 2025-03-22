Liberals Shocked at Gen Z Polling More Conservative

Prominent Democrat pollster David Shor expressed shock Tuesday during a podcast with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein at the growing trend of Gen Z voters becoming conservative.

"This is the thing I am the most shocked by in the last four years — that young people have gone from being the most progressive generation since the Baby Boomers ... to becoming potentially the most conservative generation that we've experienced maybe in 50 to 60 years," Shor said, according to Newsweek.

The poll, taken from AtlasIntel, showed that among voters 18-29, support for President Donald Trump climbed 52.7%. The poll also highlighted a gender gap in the age group, with young men 23% more likely to support Trump than young women.

Likewise, Klein commented: "Democrats are getting destroyed now among young voters... They thought that this was a last gasp of something and that if Donald Trump couldn't run up his numbers among seniors and you had Millennials and Gen Z really coming into voting power, that would be the end of this Republican Party. That is just completely false."