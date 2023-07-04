Rasmussen Reports: Fourth of July Important to Most

A majority of Americans consider the Fourth of July to be one of the nation's most important holidays, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

The poll indicated that 55% of American adults consider Independence Day to be one of the nation's most important holidays, two percentage points higher than last year.

Only 6% said it is one of the country's least important holidays, while 36% said it's somewhere between.

Over the years, the Fourth of July has consistently been ranked by the public as second only to Christmas as the country's most important holiday.

Other results from the survey include:

Only 34% said the Founding Fathers would consider the U.S a success as it is now, although that is seven percentage points higher than last year. In the latest survey, 40% said the Founding Fathers would consider the U.S. a failure, down from 53% last year; 26% are undecided.

More Democrats (42%) than Republicans (29%) or those not affiliated with either major party (31%) said the Founding Fathers would consider the U.S. a success. This is a reversal from 2017, when President Donald Trump was in the White House, and more Republicans (46%) than Democrats (31%) said the Founding Fathers would consider the U.S. as a success.

The Fourth of July is viewed as one of the nation's most important holidays by 69% of Republicans, 44% of Democrats, and 55% of those not affiliated with either major party.

Men (59%) are more likely than women (52%) to view Independence Day as one of the country's most important holidays, while women (47%) are significantly more likely than men (31%) to think the Founding Fathers would consider the U.S. today to be a failure.

Only 39% of Black people consider the Fourth of July to be one of the nation's most important holidays, compared with 63% of other minorities, and 56% of white people.

The survey of 1,153 American adults was conducted June 25-27. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.