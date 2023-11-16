RCP Average: Trump Leads GOP Field by Nearly 30 in Iowa

Republican primary front-runner Donald Trump leads the GOP field by 29.7 points in Iowa, according to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average.

Aggregating three polls through Wednesday, Trump holds 47% among Iowa voters with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coming in second with 17.3% of the vote. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is third with 14.3%. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is next with 6%, but he dropped out of the race earlier this week.

The Iowa Republican presidential caucuses are now less than two months away.

Though dominant, Trump's lead in Iowa is dwarfed by his lead nationally. Trump is getting 59.1% of the support nationally, a lead of 45 points over DeSantis (14.1%).

In the battle for second, Haley continues to eat away at DeSantis' lead. DeSantis polled at 28% in Iowa in May compared to Haley's 5.5%.

Haley has been buoyed this week by a handful of GOP donors who were backing Scott or who had been on the sidelines to this point during primary season pledging to support her now.

DeSantis, however, picked up the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this month. The pair are aligned on 6-week abortion laws, an issue they think they can use to gain on Trump. DeSantis passed it in Florida and Trump called it a "terrible thing."