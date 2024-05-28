Cook Political Report: N.C. Gov Race 'Toss Up'

The North Carolina race for governor has moved from "lean Democrat" to "toss up," according to the Cook Political Report, which tracks elections.

The race is between Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to replace Democrat Roy Cooper, who is term limited.

Despite North Carolina's Republican lean, Stein was thought to be the favorite due to numerous inflammatory comments made by Robinson and voters' preference in the Tar Heel State for electing Democrats for governor.

The Cook Political Report said Robinson's fundraising numbers caused them to change their projection. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Robinson, calling him "Martin Luther King" on steroids, The Hill reports.

"Robinson is raising actual money — more than $10.5 million so far. And according to both Democrats and Republicans, he's on track to bring in the most money ever for a Republican gubernatorial nominee," the Cook Political Report said.

The Cook Political Report says polling shows the race tied at 37% with 17% undecided. A recent poll by High Point University as Robinson up five points, 39% to 34%.

Robinson's controversial comments include saying the rising acceptance of homosexuals would lead to pedophilia and the end of civilization, mocked an accuser of Harvey Weinstein, called school shooting survivors "prosti-tots" and called Hillary Clinton a "heifer" and Michelle Obama a "man," according to Washington Post.

"Ultimately, this comes down to whether Robinson's divisive statements will alienate swing voters — especially suburban women — in the Research Triangle and Charlotte metro areas enough to allow Stein to sufficiently outrun Biden and overcome Democrats' weaknesses with young voters and voters of color," the Cook Political Report said.

Whoever wins will make history as Stein hopes to be the state's first Jewish governor while Robinson aims to be the state's first Black governor.