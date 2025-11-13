WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: poll | women | move | u.s. | abroad | permanently | liberal

Gallup: Nearly 4 in 10 Young Women Want to Leave US

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 09:27 AM EST

A new Gallup survey shows that about 40% of U.S. women ages 18 to 29 want to move permanently to another country if they could, marking one of the highest levels ever seen in the organization's polling — and four times higher than in 2014.

The data reveal that women younger than 30 are now the demographic group most likely to express the desire to leave the United States.

Young men register substantially lower levels of interest.

Gallup's release shows the divide is stark. No other age or gender group reported the same level of dissatisfaction.

Among all Americans, Gallup found that about one in five say they would like to leave the U.S. and move to another country permanently.

That places young women far above the national average and points to a deepening generational and gender gap.

Broader academic findings show that younger women have become the most liberal major demographic in the country. Research from Brookings last year found that around 40% of women under 30 identify as liberal, a sharp rise over recent decades.

Gallup's latest numbers suggest that political and social factors are driving sentiment among the younger cohort more strongly than among older Americans.

Gallup's analysis noted that the findings reflect respondents' desire to leave, not their intent. Previous Gallup research shows not everyone who wants to move will move.

In earlier discussions of the same issue, Gallup has said the question is meant to capture people who feel "pulled or pushed, for various reasons, toward countries other than their own."

Still, the data indicate that millions of younger American women are increasingly imagining their futures elsewhere.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new Gallup survey shows that about 40% of U.S. women ages 18 to 29 want to move permanently to another country if they could, marking one of the highest levels ever seen in the organization's polling – and four times higher than in 2014.
poll, women, move, u.s., abroad, permanently, liberal, dissatisfaction
271
2025-27-13
Thursday, 13 November 2025 09:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved