Gallup: Nearly 4 in 10 Young Women Want to Leave US

A new Gallup survey shows that about 40% of U.S. women ages 18 to 29 want to move permanently to another country if they could, marking one of the highest levels ever seen in the organization's polling — and four times higher than in 2014.

The data reveal that women younger than 30 are now the demographic group most likely to express the desire to leave the United States.

Young men register substantially lower levels of interest.

Gallup's release shows the divide is stark. No other age or gender group reported the same level of dissatisfaction.

Among all Americans, Gallup found that about one in five say they would like to leave the U.S. and move to another country permanently.

That places young women far above the national average and points to a deepening generational and gender gap.

Broader academic findings show that younger women have become the most liberal major demographic in the country. Research from Brookings last year found that around 40% of women under 30 identify as liberal, a sharp rise over recent decades.

Gallup's latest numbers suggest that political and social factors are driving sentiment among the younger cohort more strongly than among older Americans.

Gallup's analysis noted that the findings reflect respondents' desire to leave, not their intent. Previous Gallup research shows not everyone who wants to move will move.

In earlier discussions of the same issue, Gallup has said the question is meant to capture people who feel "pulled or pushed, for various reasons, toward countries other than their own."

Still, the data indicate that millions of younger American women are increasingly imagining their futures elsewhere.