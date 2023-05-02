×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | woke | primary | gop | candidates | voters | donald trump

CBS Poll: GOP Voters Want Woke Culture Challenged, See Things Going 'Badly'

By    |   Tuesday, 02 May 2023 08:51 AM EDT

Eighty-five percent of likely Republican primary voters prefer a candidate for the GOP's presidential nomination who challenges woke ideas, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.

Here are how the poll results, released on Monday, break down:

  • 59% of the likely GOP primary voters say former President Donald Trump challenges woke ideas, compared to 24% who say that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does. Four percent say the same thing about former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, 4% say it for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and 4% say it about former Vice President Mike Pence.
  • 66% say things are going either somewhat badly or very badly in the U.S, compared to 34% who say things are going somewhat well or very well.
  • 32% say the economy is the top issue in the 2024 presidential race, followed by 13%, who say democracy and election issues are. Healthcare came in third with 11% rating it the top issue and 10% say gun policy is.
  • 58% say they will vote for Trump in their state's primary.
  • 22% say they will back DeSantis.
  • 5% say they will vote for Pence.
  • 5% say they will support Ramaswamy.
  • No other candidates polled 5% or more.
  • 94% said they will vote for Trump because of his past performance as president, another 94% say they back him "because he fights for people like me." And 84% say they are voting for him because he would beat President Joe Biden.

The poll, conducted April 27-29, surveyed 2,372 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.4% for likely Republican primary voters.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Eighty-five percent of likely Republican primary voters prefer a candidate for the GOP's presidential nomination who challenges woke ideas, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.
poll, woke, primary, gop, candidates, voters, donald trump, ron desantis, joe biden
264
2023-51-02
Tuesday, 02 May 2023 08:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved