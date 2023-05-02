CBS Poll: GOP Voters Want Woke Culture Challenged, See Things Going 'Badly'

Eighty-five percent of likely Republican primary voters prefer a candidate for the GOP's presidential nomination who challenges woke ideas, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.

Here are how the poll results, released on Monday, break down:

59% of the likely GOP primary voters say former President Donald Trump challenges woke ideas, compared to 24% who say that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis does. Four percent say the same thing about former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, 4% say it for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and 4% say it about former Vice President Mike Pence.

66% say things are going either somewhat badly or very badly in the U.S, compared to 34% who say things are going somewhat well or very well.

32% say the economy is the top issue in the 2024 presidential race, followed by 13%, who say democracy and election issues are. Healthcare came in third with 11% rating it the top issue and 10% say gun policy is.

58% say they will vote for Trump in their state's primary.

22% say they will back DeSantis.

5% say they will vote for Pence.

5% say they will support Ramaswamy.

No other candidates polled 5% or more.

94% said they will vote for Trump because of his past performance as president, another 94% say they back him "because he fights for people like me." And 84% say they are voting for him because he would beat President Joe Biden.

The poll, conducted April 27-29, surveyed 2,372 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 5.4% for likely Republican primary voters.