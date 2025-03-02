CBS Poll: 44 Percent of US Back Neither Russia Nor Ukraine

While the mainstream media might be critical of President Donald Trump's blowout with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, U.S. adults stand with Trump on settling Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a new CBS News poll released Sunday.

Just 4% of U.S. adults side with Russia in its war on Ukraine compared with a 52% majority backing Ukraine, but there are 44% of U.S. adults backing neither Russia nor Ukraine, according to CBS News polling.

The poll was conducted Feb. 26-28, so mostly before Zelenskyy was ushered out of the Oval Office and the White House when a minerals deal announcement fell through.

A 51% majority approves of Trump's handling of securing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

A much larger majority sees Trump as a change agent for U.S. foreign policy as he takes over for the Biden administration that unconditionally withdrew from Afghanistan and saw two major wars erupt in Ukraine and between Israel and Iranian terrorist proxies Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis in the Middle East.

The poll reflected that 76% of U.S. adults see Trump making "major changes" with "U.S. relationships with other countries," while 16% see the changes as "minor" and just 8% seeing no changes.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted among 2,311 U.S. adults Feb. 26-28 and the results have a margin of error of plus or minis 2.5 percentage points.