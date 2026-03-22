Poll: Americans Oppose Iran War but Back Key Goals

Most Americans disapprove of U.S. military action against Iran and say the conflict is hurting the economy and driving up gas prices, even as large majorities say it is important to stop Iran's nuclear program, protect the Iranian people, and end the fighting quickly, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday.

The poll of 3,335 adults, conducted March 17-20, found that 60% disapprove of the United States taking military action against Iran, while 40% approve.

On Trump's handling of the Iran situation, 62% disapprove, and 38% approve.

Overall approval of Trump stands at 40%, with 60% disapproving.

Among Republicans, Trump's strongest numbers in the poll come from his own base.

On Iran specifically, 82% of Republicans approve of how he is handling the situation, compared with 28% of independents and 6% of Democrats.

More broadly, 88% of Republicans approve of Trump's overall job performance.

The poll also shows strong Republican support on other issues, including 79% approval of the economy, 74% approval of inflation, and 91% approval of immigration.

Opinions on the war with Iran were unfavorable.

A combined 57% say the war is going somewhat or very badly for the United States, while 43% say it is going somewhat or very well.

Most, 68%, say the administration has not yet clearly explained U.S. goals.

Two-thirds (66%) describe the conflict as a war of choice rather than a war of necessity.

Even with that skepticism, respondents back several broad objectives.

The poll found 73% say it is important to permanently stop Iran's nuclear programs, 80% say it is important to make sure Iran's people are safe and free, and 92% say it is important to end the conflict as quickly as possible.

Americans are narrower on regime change: 49% say changing Iran's leaders to pro-U.S. ones is important, while 51% say it is not.

Still, 53% say it would be unacceptable if the conflict ends with Iran's current leadership and regime still in power.

Economic anxiety runs through the findings.

The poll found 63% think the conflict will make the U.S. economy weaker in the short term, and 44% think it will make the economy weaker in the long term.

In the last few weeks:

72% say prices on goods and services they buy have been going up.

85% say gas prices in their area have risen.

90% expect the conflict to make U.S. oil and gas prices higher in the short term.

67% say Americans should not be willing to pay more for gas during the conflict.

CBS News reports the survey was conducted March 17–20, among 3,335 adults in the United States, with a margin of error plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.