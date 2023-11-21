×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | voters | guns | self defense | crime | safety | woke

Harvard/Harris Poll: 6 in 10 Voters Say Guns Are for Self-Defense

By    |   Tuesday, 21 November 2023 10:18 PM EST

In a recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted on Nov. 15-16, a substantial majority of American voters, six in 10, asserted that owning a firearm is an indispensable aspect of safeguarding themselves against criminal threats.

The poll delved into perceptions of crime and safety within communities, prompting respondents to opine whether the situation was improving, deteriorating, or remaining stable.

The findings disclosed that 42% of voters perceived a worsening scenario, while only 21% believed that their communities were becoming safer. A significant statistic emerged among independents, with 49% expressing concern about the deteriorating state due to crime.

A consensus prevailed across party lines when the question shifted to individual views on the necessity of gun ownership for self-defense.

Democrats, Republicans and independents alike demonstrated majority support for the idea that possessing a firearm is a vital means of protection.

54% of Democrats, 77% of Republicans, and 56% of independents asserted the necessity of owning a gun for self-defense.

A significant portion of those polled implicated "woke politicians" as contributors to the surge in crime rates. The poll registered 55% of voters concurring that "woke politicians" are to blame for rising crime, while 45% disagreed. Furthermore, an overwhelming 67% of respondents advocated removing district attorneys perceived as lenient on crime.

In contrast, a September Pew Research poll indicated that approximately three-quarters (72%) of gun owners identified protection as a major motivation for firearm possession.

The dynamics of gun ownership motivations have seen only modest shifts since a Pew 2017 survey on attitudes toward gun ownership and policies. Back then, 67% of gun owners identified "protection" as a significant incentive for firearm possession.

As the debate surrounding gun ownership intensifies, opinions on its impact on public safety remain divided. About half of respondents (49%) believe that gun ownership enhances safety by enabling law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. In contrast, an equal share argues that it jeopardizes safety by providing excessive access to firearms and increasing misuse.

The survey by Harvard CAPS/Harris, conducted online in the United States, engaged 2,851 registered voters. The Harris Poll and HarrisX administered the survey.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a recent Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted on Nov. 15-16, 2023, a substantial majority of American voters, six in ten, asserted that owning a firearm is an indispensable aspect of safeguarding themselves against criminal threats, reported Breitbart.
poll, voters, guns, self defense, crime, safety, woke, democrats, gop, independents
346
2023-18-21
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 10:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved