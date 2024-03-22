CNN Polls: Trump Leads in Michigan, Tied in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden 50%-42% in Michigan, while the two candidates are tied at 46% each in Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls.

Here are how the poll results in the two crucial states break down:

46% of Michigan voters say they are satisfied with their choices in the presidential race.

47% of voters in Pennsylvania say they are satisfied.

45% of independents in Michigan say they are less than solidly decided on who to vote for.

41% of Michigan voters younger than 35 say they are less than solidly decided on a candidate.

32% of independents in Pennsylvania say they are less than solidly decided.

34% of Pennsylvania voters younger than 35 say they are not firm on their choice.

54% of Michigan voters say Trump would fundamentally change things in the U.S. if elected, while 25% say Biden would.

57% of Pennsylvania voters say Trump would fundamentally bring about change in the U.S., compared to 22%, who say Biden would.

The polls, conducted by SSRS from March 13-16, surveyed 1,097 people in Michigan and 1,132 people in Pennsylvania. The margin of error in the Michigan poll is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. In Pennsylvania it is 3.8 percentage points.