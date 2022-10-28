Newsweek Poll: Majority Say Putin's Removal Is 'Reasonable Objective'

A majority of U.S. voters believe overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "reasonable objective," according to a new Redfield and Wilton poll conducted for Newsweek.

Putin sparked one of the biggest European conflicts since World War II when he launched an unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

According to the poll, 60% of American voters think seeking to "remove Vladimir Putin from power would be a reasonable objective," while 18% think such a move would "go too far." The remaining 22% were undecided.

The poll did not ask how Putin should be removed.

A 52% majority also said they think Ukraine should seek to "recover all territory lost since February 2022," before sitting down for peace talks with Moscow.

Though Russian forces initially made significant gains at the war's outset, Ukraine has recently recaptured some territory, particularly around Kharkiv in the north and Kherson in the south.

Another 20% of respondents think Ukraine should recapture all lands lost from 2014 onward, including Crimea, before negotiating peace. Another 27% said they didn't know.

The poll found more than half of U.S. voters think it is either "very realistic" or "realistic" that Putin would use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, with 14% saying it is "very realistic" and 44% saying it is "realistic."

Just 12% said it was either "unrealistic" or "very unrealistic."

Putin oversaw major nuclear drills on Wednesday, which simulated "destroying the USA and formerly great Britain," according to Russian state TV.

Wednesday's exercise simulated a "massive nuclear strike" in retaliation for an attack on Russia, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

According to Newsweek, cruise missiles, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, were launched by Tu-95MS strategic bombers and a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile, which is able to strike the U.S. mainland, was also tested.

"The event was held in order to test the level of preparedness of the military command and control echelons and the skills of senior and operational personnel in organizing troop command and control," the Kremlin said in a statement. "The tasks set out during the drill of the Strategic Deterrence Forces were performed in full. All missiles reached their targets."

Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges told the Kyiv Post on Wednesday that it's "very unlikely" that Russia will use nuclear weapons.

The poll was conducted Oct. 23-24 and surveyed 1,500 eligible voters nationwide. No margin of error was given.