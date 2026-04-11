Poll: Majority of Britons See US Negatively 

British public opinion toward the United States has undergone a dramatic and measurable shift in recent months, with new polling indicating that a clear majority of Britons no longer see America as a force for good in the world.

Instead citizens in America’s closest ally increasingly view the U.S. as a source of global instability and conflict.

According to fresh data shared by Public First, 53 percent of respondents in the United Kingdom now describe the United States as a negative force globally.

This is a striking increase from just 35 percent who held that view in December, signaling a rapid erosion of goodwill toward Britain’s closest historical ally.

At the same time, positive perceptions of the United States have fallen sharply, with only 29 percent of Britons now saying America plays a constructive role in world affairs, down from 41 percent late last year.

The polling, conducted between April 3 and April 7 among more than 2,000 respondents in the U.K. as well as comparable samples in Canada, France, and Germany, highlights how the ongoing Iran war has become a defining factor in reshaping transatlantic attitudes.

A particularly stark indicator of this shift is the growing belief that the United States creates more problems than it solves, with 65 percent of British adults now saying America tends to generate international issues, a steep rise from 46 percent in December.

Only 22 percent believe it contributes to solving global challenges, down from 35 percent.

Perceptions of America’s relationships with its allies have also deteriorated significantly, as 57 percent of Britons now say the United States challenges its partners around the world, compared to just 41 percent a few months ago, while those who believe Washington supports its allies have dropped from 40 percent to 27 percent.

Concerns about reliability have followed a similar trajectory, with nearly half of respondents, 49 percent, now saying the United States cannot be depended upon in a crisis, up from 36 percent previously.

This transformation in public sentiment comes against the backdrop of mounting political friction between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose disagreements over the Iran conflict have exposed deep divisions in strategy, diplomacy, and the use of military force.

Starmer has notably refused to support joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, opting instead for a more restrained position that allows the use of British air bases strictly for defensive purposes.

That stance has drawn repeated criticism from Trump despite earlier efforts by both leaders to establish a cooperative working relationship.

The dispute has not only strained diplomatic ties at the leadership level but has also filtered down into public opinion, where many Britons appear to interpret Washington’s aggressive posture as destabilizing.

Historically, the United Kingdom has stood apart from its European counterparts in maintaining more favorable views of the United States, often emphasizing shared values, intelligence cooperation, and military alignment.

In December, Britain had been less negative about the United States than countries like France and Germany, yet the current polling indicates that British attitudes are now converging with — and in some cases matching — the skepticism seen among those allies.

Public First’s head of polling, Seb Wride, told Politico that in just five months the British public has "entirely lost faith" in its primary ally at a moment of heightened global uncertainty.