Poll: Ukrainians Continue to Support Zelenskyy, Military

The Ukrainian people continue to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their country's military in near record numbers, according to Gallup poll results.

A total of 81% of Ukrainians surveyed in July and August said they approved of the job Zelenskyy is doing, according to Gallup.

That's just slightly lower than the record-high 84% who supported Zelenskyy a little over a year ago.

Ukraine has been fighting a war against Russia since February 2022, when President Vladimir Putin's military invaded the country.

"Despite the economic and psychological toll these [societal disruptions] are likely taking on people's lives, Ukrainians continue to stand behind their president," Gallup's Galina Zapryanova said.

"This unwavering support holds strong across all demographic groups, geographic regions and income groups."

A whopping 91% of Ukrainians say they are confident in the country's military.

Unlike Zelenskyy and the military, other key Ukrainian institutions have seen a decline in support 18 months into the war.

Confidence in the national government and the judiciary, as well as the perceived freedom of the media, all declined between 7 and 13 percentage points from record-high levels last year.

Some 47% of Ukrainians support the national government, according to Gallup. Last year, 60% said they supported the government. Several high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials this year probably affected that percentage.

Gallup poll results show that 80% of Ukrainians say corruption is widespread within the government, and 86% say it's widespread within the country's businesses.

More Ukrainian men than women have lost confidence in the national government over the past year, Gallup said.

Confidence in Ukraine's judicial system fell from 29% last year to 22%. That's essentially back to prewar levels (19% in 2021).

Belief that Ukraine's media has a lot of freedom dropped from 68% last year to 57%. Still, that percentage remained higher than any prewar measurement in the previous decade.

After the war against Russia began, all major Ukrainian TV news channels joined forces to create a single United News platform. Some Ukrainians likely have started to view the arrangement in a negative light.

Ukrainians' satisfaction with the country's educational system or the schools in the city or area where they live has dropped to 49% in 2023. That's a 10-point decline from the prewar peak of 59% just two years ago.

A total of 45% of Ukrainians in July said they were satisfied with the quality of healthcare available to them — the highest percentage in 17 years.