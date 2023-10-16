×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | ukrainians | support | volodymyr zelenskyy | military | war | russia

Poll: Ukrainians Continue to Support Zelenskyy, Military

By    |   Monday, 16 October 2023 09:37 AM EDT

The Ukrainian people continue to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their country's military in near record numbers, according to Gallup poll results.

A total of 81% of Ukrainians surveyed in July and August said they approved of the job Zelenskyy is doing, according to Gallup.

That's just slightly lower than the record-high 84% who supported Zelenskyy a little over a year ago.

Ukraine has been fighting a war against Russia since February 2022, when President Vladimir Putin's military invaded the country.

"Despite the economic and psychological toll these [societal disruptions] are likely taking on people's lives, Ukrainians continue to stand behind their president," Gallup's Galina Zapryanova said.

"This unwavering support holds strong across all demographic groups, geographic regions and income groups."

A whopping 91% of Ukrainians say they are confident in the country's military.

Unlike Zelenskyy and the military, other key Ukrainian institutions have seen a decline in support 18 months into the war.

Confidence in the national government and the judiciary, as well as the perceived freedom of the media, all declined between 7 and 13 percentage points from record-high levels last year.

Some 47% of Ukrainians support the national government, according to Gallup. Last year, 60% said they supported the government. Several high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials this year probably affected that percentage.

Gallup poll results show that 80% of Ukrainians say corruption is widespread within the government, and 86% say it's widespread within the country's businesses.

More Ukrainian men than women have lost confidence in the national government over the past year, Gallup said.

Confidence in Ukraine's judicial system fell from 29% last year to 22%. That's essentially back to prewar levels (19% in 2021).

Belief that Ukraine's media has a lot of freedom dropped from 68% last year to 57%. Still, that percentage remained higher than any prewar measurement in the previous decade.

After the war against Russia began, all major Ukrainian TV news channels joined forces to create a single United News platform. Some Ukrainians likely have started to view the arrangement in a negative light.

Ukrainians' satisfaction with the country's educational system or the schools in the city or area where they live has dropped to 49% in 2023. That's a 10-point decline from the prewar peak of 59% just two years ago.

A total of 45% of Ukrainians in July said they were satisfied with the quality of healthcare available to them — the highest percentage in 17 years.

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Ukrainian people continue to support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their country's military in near record numbers, according to Gallup poll results. A total of 81% of Ukrainians surveyed in July and August said they approved of the job Zelenskyy is doing...
poll, ukrainians, support, volodymyr zelenskyy, military, war, russia, judicial system, media
407
2023-37-16
Monday, 16 October 2023 09:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved