Gallup: US Public's Support for Ukraine Holds Steady

The backing of American citizens for Ukraine has held steady over the past year, with a Gallup poll released on Monday showing 65% of U.S. adults prefer that the United States support Kyiv in reclaiming its territory, even if that results in a prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, 31% say they would rather see the U.S. administration try to end the war quickly, even if that permits Russia to keep its territory.

The backing for Ukraine was at 66% in August.

Other survey results:

Differences among Republican and Democratic supporters on the topic might be explained by the Biden administration making support for Kyiv a main part of its foreign policy. Among Republicans, just 53% say the U.S. should back Ukraine, even if that results in a prolonged conflict, while 41% say the conflict should end quickly, even if that allows Moscow to keep its territory. For Democrats, those numbers are 81% and 16%, respectively, while for independents, it is 59% and 38%.

Although 39% of Americans say the support being given to Ukraine in the war is the right amount, 30% say the U.S. is not doing enough, and 28% say it's doing too much. Those numbers vary significantly among party backing.

Among Republicans, 32% say the support is the right amount, 18% say it's not enough, and 47% say the U.S. is doing too much. Among Democrats, 48% say the backing is the right amount, 41% say it's not enough, and 10% say the support is too much. Among independents, 35% say the backing is the right amount, 27% say it's not enough, and 35% say it's too much.

Gallup surveyed 1,836 U.S. adults from Jan. 2-22, with a margin of sampling error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.