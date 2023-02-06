×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | ukraine | american | support | russia | war | biden administration

Gallup: US Public's Support for Ukraine Holds Steady

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 06 February 2023 02:34 PM EST

The backing of American citizens for Ukraine has held steady over the past year, with a Gallup poll released on Monday showing 65% of U.S. adults prefer that the United States support Kyiv in reclaiming its territory, even if that results in a prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, 31% say they would rather see the U.S. administration try to end the war quickly, even if that permits Russia to keep its territory.

The backing for Ukraine was at 66% in August.

Other survey results:

  • Differences among Republican and Democratic supporters on the topic might be explained by the Biden administration making support for Kyiv a main part of its foreign policy. Among Republicans, just 53% say the U.S. should back Ukraine, even if that results in a prolonged conflict, while 41% say the conflict should end quickly, even if that allows Moscow to keep its territory. For Democrats, those numbers are 81% and 16%, respectively, while for independents, it is 59% and 38%.
  • Although 39% of Americans say the support being given to Ukraine in the war is the right amount, 30% say the U.S. is not doing enough, and 28% say it's doing too much. Those numbers vary significantly among party backing.
  • Among Republicans, 32% say the support is the right amount, 18% say it's not enough, and 47% say the U.S. is doing too much. Among Democrats, 48% say the backing is the right amount, 41% say it's not enough, and 10% say the support is too much. Among independents, 35% say the backing is the right amount, 27% say it's not enough, and 35% say it's too much.

Gallup surveyed 1,836 U.S. adults from Jan. 2-22, with a margin of sampling error of plus/minus 3 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The backing of American citizens for Ukraine has held steady over the past year, with a Gallup poll released on Monday showing 65% of U.S. adults prefer that the United States support Kyiv in reclaiming its territory, even if that results in a prolonged conflict.
poll, ukraine, american, support, russia, war, biden administration
288
2023-34-06
Monday, 06 February 2023 02:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved