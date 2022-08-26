Poll: 83 Percent Say Local TV News Most Trustworthy

A full 87% of Americans say they are satisfied with the coverage of local news in their community, with 83% saying it is the most trustworthy, according to a Spectrum News/Morning Consult poll.

Here are how the results, released Thursday, break down:

83% say they find local news coverage on television and radio to be the most trustworthy.

72% say they agree that local news helps enact positive changes in their community.

63% say they feel local news holds government and businesses accountable.

48% cited television as the most important source for local news, compared to 17% who say social media is the most important news source, and 14% who said websites and apps. Only 9% cited newspapers.

62% say they watch television news daily.

79% of Republicans say television is the most trusted source for local news, compared to 91% of Democrats.

The poll, conducted June 17-July 11, surveyed 5,000 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage point.