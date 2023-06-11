CBS Poll: 80 Percent of GOP Voters Say Trump Should Be President, Even if Convicted

According to a CBS poll released on Sunday, 80% of GOP voters still say former President Donald Trump should be able to be president, even if convicted.

The poll indicates that 61% of Republican primary voters won't change their view due to the federal indictment Trump faces, while 14% said will it improve their view of Trump, and only 7% said it harms their perspective of the former president.

In addition, 76% of GOP primary voters said they are more concerned that the indictment is politically motivated, while only 12% said they are more worried that the documents he kept are a national security risk, and another 12% said that both of the above concerns them.

Other results from the poll include:

When asked if there was a national security risk if Trump did indeed keep nuclear or military documents, 38% of Republican primary voters said yes, while among the rest of the country, 80% responded positively.

Only 20% of Republican primary voters said that if Trump is convicted over the classified documents, he should not be able to be president, while 80% said he should be able to be president.

Trump remains with a large lead among Republican primary voters, 61% to 23% over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with no other competitor above 4%.

In another indication of the former president's influence on the GOP, even if he were not the nominee, 74% of Republican voters said they would like a candidate similar to him, while only 26% said they would want someone different from Trump.

Interviewing for the poll was carried out both before and after the indictment was announced and made public, between June 7-10. The margin of error is ±2.7 points for the sample overall and ±5.5 points for likely Republican primary voters.