×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | trump | indictment | support

CBS Poll: 80 Percent of GOP Voters Say Trump Should Be President, Even if Convicted

By    |   Sunday, 11 June 2023 10:26 PM EDT

According to a CBS poll released on Sunday, 80% of GOP voters still say former President Donald Trump should be able to be president, even if convicted.

The poll indicates that 61% of Republican primary voters won't change their view due to the federal indictment Trump faces, while 14% said will it improve their view of Trump, and only 7% said it harms their perspective of the former president.

In addition, 76% of GOP primary voters said they are more concerned that the indictment is politically motivated, while only 12% said they are more worried that the documents he kept are a national security risk, and another 12% said that both of the above concerns them.

Other results from the poll include:

  • When asked if there was a national security risk if Trump did indeed keep nuclear or military documents, 38% of Republican primary voters said yes, while among the rest of the country, 80% responded positively.
  • Only 20% of Republican primary voters said that if Trump is convicted over the classified documents, he should not be able to be president, while 80% said he should be able to be president.
  • Trump remains with a large lead among Republican primary voters, 61% to 23% over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with no other competitor above 4%.
  • In another indication of the former president's influence on the GOP, even if he were not the nominee, 74% of Republican voters said they would like a candidate similar to him, while only 26% said they would want someone different from Trump.

Interviewing for the poll was carried out both before and after the indictment was announced and made public, between June 7-10. The margin of error is ±2.7 points for the sample overall and ±5.5 points for likely Republican primary voters.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
According to a CBS poll released on Sunday, 80% of GOP voters still say former President Donald Trump should be able to be president, even if convicted.
poll, trump, indictment, support
297
2023-26-11
Sunday, 11 June 2023 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved